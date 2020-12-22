Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LinkedIn predicts 'Future of Work' in 2021, says 40 percent Indian professionals expect jobs to increase

As of November 2020, 4 in 5 unemployed professionals feel stressed, and only 1 in 3 Indians expect their incomes to increase, heading into the new year.


TechSamvadDec 22, 2020 13:10:40 IST

LinkedIn year-end data shows that 2 in 5 (40 percent) Indian professionals expect an increase in the number of new jobs (up from 19 percent in April), and 1 in 2 (53 percent) expect their companies to do better in the next 6 months, going into 2021. LinkedIn data also states that the average number of monthly learning hours on LinkedIn Learning increased 3 times from April to December 2020, compared to pre-Covid months of January and February. 3 in 5 (57 percent) professionals say they will increase their time spent in online learning going forward, as per LinkedIn’s year-end findings.

As of November 2020, 4 in 5 (78 percent) unemployed professionals feel stressed, and only 1 in 3 (32 percent) Indians expect their incomes to increase, heading into the new year. This holiday season, 3 in 5 (61 percent) Indian professionals say they will take less time off, while about 9 in 10 (87 percent) say they will spend equal or more time working at their primary jobs this year-end.

LinkedIn predicts Future of Work in 2021, says 40 percent Indian professionals expect jobs to increase

Representational Image

Talking about the year gone by and the future of work in 2021, Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin said, “The year 2020 was a disruptive year, and 2021 will help us tackle unforeseen challenges and prepare for new realities. Going forward, India will reimagine the future of work across 5 areas, specifically the workplace, careers, recruiting, business, and leadership styles. In 2021, skills-first hiring will be a pivotal trend, the CHRO will play a critical role, virtual collaboration will become stronger, and learning will be part of everyone’s job. At LinkedIn, we will continue to help professionals navigate these changes and we will stay committed to helping members get closer to opportunities.”

Top 10 ‘Future of Work’ Predictions for 2021 as per LinkedIn.
1. Old work paradigms will die
2. Technology will scale collaboration and communities will be built through software
3. People will reimagine their careers and entire lives
4. Online learning will see continued massive growth (and learning will be part of everyone’s job)
5. Learning content curation and personalization will be a critical focus
6. Virtual recruiting is here to stay
7. The CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) will define and lead the new world of work
8. Virtual selling is the new and accelerated rule; face-to-face selling is the exception
9. Diversity, inclusion, and belonging will start at the top
10. People-centric leadership is an opportunity and an obligation

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Indian Army colonel booked for raping friend's wife in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Dec 14, 2020
Indian Army colonel booked for raping friend's wife in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur
MEA says 39 Indians on-board stranded ships in Chinese territory, in touch with local authorities

MEA says 39 Indians on-board stranded ships in Chinese territory, in touch with local authorities

Dec 17, 2020
Agra Metro project: Narendra Modi inaugurates construction work via video conference

Agra Metro project: Narendra Modi inaugurates construction work via video conference

Dec 07, 2020
Andhra Pradesh 'mystery illness' cases rise to 609; two deaths in Vijaywada not linked to disease, says official

Andhra Pradesh 'mystery illness' cases rise to 609; two deaths in Vijaywada not linked to disease, says official

Dec 10, 2020
India is 'being tested', will meet national security challenge, says S Jaishankar on border standoff with China

India is 'being tested', will meet national security challenge, says S Jaishankar on border standoff with China

Dec 12, 2020
Scientists find new way to predict risks of immunotherapy: Here's what you need to know about this cancer treatment

Scientists find new way to predict risks of immunotherapy: Here's what you need to know about this cancer treatment

Dec 14, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020