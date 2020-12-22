TechSamvad

LinkedIn year-end data shows that 2 in 5 (40 percent) Indian professionals expect an increase in the number of new jobs (up from 19 percent in April), and 1 in 2 (53 percent) expect their companies to do better in the next 6 months, going into 2021. LinkedIn data also states that the average number of monthly learning hours on LinkedIn Learning increased 3 times from April to December 2020, compared to pre-Covid months of January and February. 3 in 5 (57 percent) professionals say they will increase their time spent in online learning going forward, as per LinkedIn’s year-end findings.

As of November 2020, 4 in 5 (78 percent) unemployed professionals feel stressed, and only 1 in 3 (32 percent) Indians expect their incomes to increase, heading into the new year. This holiday season, 3 in 5 (61 percent) Indian professionals say they will take less time off, while about 9 in 10 (87 percent) say they will spend equal or more time working at their primary jobs this year-end.

Talking about the year gone by and the future of work in 2021, Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin said, “The year 2020 was a disruptive year, and 2021 will help us tackle unforeseen challenges and prepare for new realities. Going forward, India will reimagine the future of work across 5 areas, specifically the workplace, careers, recruiting, business, and leadership styles. In 2021, skills-first hiring will be a pivotal trend, the CHRO will play a critical role, virtual collaboration will become stronger, and learning will be part of everyone’s job. At LinkedIn, we will continue to help professionals navigate these changes and we will stay committed to helping members get closer to opportunities.”

Top 10 ‘Future of Work’ Predictions for 2021 as per LinkedIn.

1. Old work paradigms will die

2. Technology will scale collaboration and communities will be built through software

3. People will reimagine their careers and entire lives

4. Online learning will see continued massive growth (and learning will be part of everyone’s job)

5. Learning content curation and personalization will be a critical focus

6. Virtual recruiting is here to stay

7. The CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) will define and lead the new world of work

8. Virtual selling is the new and accelerated rule; face-to-face selling is the exception

9. Diversity, inclusion, and belonging will start at the top

10. People-centric leadership is an opportunity and an obligation

Our research tells us India will reimagine the future of work across 5 major segments. Check out the Top 10 ‘Future Of Work’ predictions: pic.twitter.com/9vI0ka9OPp — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) December 18, 2020