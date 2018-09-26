To help recruiters tap into a talented workforce, professional social network site LinkedIn on 26 September launched its first self-service analytics product called "Talent Insights".

With this tool, firms can now take the guesswork out of their hiring strategies and equip themselves with market and geo-agnostic intelligence to understand their workforce better.

"Building on the era of talent intelligence, 'Talent Insights' helps in making strategic talent decisions with an insight into the movement and development of talent.

"This brings a new level of transparency to the talent marketplace by identifying an organisation's future needs in terms of size, structure, skills, experience and industry knowledge" the company said in a statement.

The new tool offers data on demand and ensures actionable insights by harnessing real-time updates by tapping into professional social network site's over 575 million professionals, more than 20 million companies and over 15 million active job listings.

The tool is accessible across various regions, industries and levels within an organisation.

"Talent Insights" is simple and easy-to-use, thus, making it possible for recruiters, HR and talent leaders to understand market trends at any given moment, without relying on a team of data scientists.