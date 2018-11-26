Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LinkedIn faces probe for targeting 18 million non members through Facebook without permission

LinkedIn US did not have the permission to process hashed email addresses of 18 million non-LinkedIn members.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 26, 2018 11:41 AM IST

An investigation by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) found that LinkedIn had processed hashed email addresses of approximately 18 million non-LinkedIn members and targeted these individuals on Facebook without necessary permission, a new report has revealed.

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. Image: Reuters

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. Image: Reuters

The investigation covered the activities of the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform during the first six months of 2018, The Verge reported on Saturday.

In its report published on Friday, DPC said that it concluded its audit of LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company (LinkedIn) in respect of its processing of personal data following an investigation of a complaint notified to the DPC by a non-LinkedIn user.

The complaint concerned LinkedIn's obtaining and use of the complainant's email address for the purpose of targeted advertising on the Facebook.

The investigation revealed that LinkedIn Corporation in the US did not have the required permission from the data controller - LinkedIn Ireland -- to process hashed email addresses of 18 million non-LinkedIn members.

The complaint was ultimately "amicably resolved", with LinkedIn implementing a number of immediate actions to cease the processing of user data for the purposes that gave rise to the complaint, DPC said in its report.

However, the body was "concerned with the wider systemic issues identified" in its report, and undertook a second audit to see if LinkedIn had adequate "technical security and organisational measures."

DPC found that the site was "undertaking the pre-computation of a suggested professional network for non-LinkedIn members," and ordered them to stop and delete associated data that existed prior to May 25 of this year, the day when General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect.

"We appreciate the DPC's 2017 investigation of a complaint about an advertising campaign and fully cooperated," Denis Kelleher, Head of Privacy, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for LinkedIn, told TechCrunch in a statement.

"Unfortunately the strong processes and procedures we have in place were not followed and for that we are sorry. We've taken appropriate action, and have improved the way we work to ensure that this will not happen again," Kelleher said.

As TechCrunch pointed out LinkedIn did not get fined in this process because until the implementation of GDPR at the end of May, the regulator had no power to enforce fines.

It is still not clear how LinkedIn got hold of those 18 million email addresses.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

LinkedIn

Microsoft's LinkedIn to add salary feature to give details of salary by job title

Nov 22, 2018

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is testing a Stories feature called 'Student Voices' along with GIF comments

Nov 21, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018