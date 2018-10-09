Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 09 October, 2018 10:49 IST

LinkedIn acquires Glint, a firm that helps getting feedback from employees

Glint CEO Jim Barnett will report to Shapero and Glint will operate as a team within LinkedIn.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has acquired Glint, a California-based employee engagement company that helps organisations get feedback from employees.

The acquisition, the financials of which were not disclosed, is expected to close during the second fiscal quarter of 2019 which ends 31 December, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Representative Image

"With LinkedIn's insights into the larger workforce alongside Glint's internal view into employee engagement and skills, we will be able to help talent leaders answer all those difficult questions," said Daniel Shapero, Vice President Talent Solutions, Careers, and Learning.

Glint regularly gathers employee feedback on work, culture and leadership, and gives leaders the tools they need to translate those insights into action.

"Through our combined offerings, we can translate the specific feedback a manager gets from their employees on Glint into a personalised LinkedIn learning experience focused on the topics that will help them improve, thus making the feedback much more actionable," Shapero added.

Glint CEO and founder Jim Barnett will report to Shapero and Glint will operate as a team within LinkedIn.

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in 2016 which continues to operate independently.

