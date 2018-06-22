Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 22 June, 2018 10:53 IST

Limited Aadhaar data needed by police to identify first-time offenders: NCRB chief

Limited access to Aadhaar for catching first time offenders through their fingerprints and to identify unclaimed bodies required says NCRB chief

Limited access to Aadhaar data is needed to be given to police for the purpose of catching first-time offenders and for identification of bodies, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) director Ish Kumar.

At present, around 50 lakh cases were registered every year in the country and most of them committed by first-time offenders who leave their fingerprints, which would not be available in police records, he said on 22 June at the 19th All India Conference of Directors of Finger Prints Bureau in Hyderabad.

A woman goes through the process of finger scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, Aadhaar, at a registration centre in New Delhi, India. Image: Reuters

A woman goes through the process of finger scanning for the Unique Identification (UID) database system, Aadhaar, at a registration centre in New Delhi, India. Image: Reuters

“There is a need for access to Aadhaar data to police for the purpose of investigation. This is essential because 80 percent to 85 percent of the criminals every year are first-time offenders with no records [of them available] with the police. But they also leave their fingerprints while committing the crime,” he said. “There is a need for limited access to Aadhaar, so that we can catch them.”

Similarly, more than 40,000 unidentified bodies were recovered every year. With access to Aadhaar, these could be identified and handed over to their relatives.

Request to Minister Kumar said that though the (Aadhaar) matter was pending before the Supreme Court, he has requested Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir (who participated in the meeting) to look into the matter. “We will have to make some limited access for these two purposes it will be good for investigation,” he said.

Another issue that required an early intervention by the Home Ministry was the amendment to the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, so that other modern biometrics such as iris, veins, signature and voice could also be captured. There was also need to do away with the clause of one-year rigorous imprisonment, as very few sections in the IPC have that provision. The NCRB had sent a proposal to the Centre.

Kumar also stressed the urgent need for modernisation of all State fingerprint bureaus.

“At present, fingerprint experts were able to visit only around 55,000 crime scenes, which was just 1 percent of the 50 lakh cases filed annually, and grossly inadequate. This is because, many States neither have adequate fingerprint cadre strength nor proper equipment and labs,” he said, adding that fingerprint experts should also be sent abroad for advance training with the Interpol or the FBI.

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

NewsTracker

NCRB chief Ish Kumar suggests giving police limited access to Aadhaar data; Hansraj Ahir says home ministry will discuss it

Jun 22, 2018

CriticalPoint

Online abuse of women: Victim shaming, complicated legal procedures force female internet users to suffer in silence

Jun 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Over 18,000 bank branches, post offices now have Aadhaar facility for enrolment and updation: UIDAI

Jun 20, 2018

social media

SC agrees to hear privacy case against Social Media Communication Hub

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam: Syndicate using sealant to bluff biometric attendance system busted, 49 arrested

Jun 20, 2018

InMyOpinion

Centre's decision to suspend anti-terror ops in Kashmir was short-sighted as Pakistan continues hostile stance

Jun 18, 2018

science

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

HIV

Scientists from India, US discover why HIV-1C is the virus' most prevalent subtype

Jun 21, 2018

Solstice

Summer solstice: Northern Hemisphere celebrates longest day of the year

Jun 21, 2018

NASA

NASA releases strategy document to defend Earth from asteroids and comets

Jun 21, 2018