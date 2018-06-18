South Korean smartphone and electronics manufacturer LG Electronics has launched a budget smartphone called the X5 in South Korea. The device's highlight is its massive 4,500 mAh battery.

Images of the smartphone show a regular rounded design with thick bezels and chin and top and bottom of the device. The speaker grill sits on the rear side of the device. The power button sits on the right side and the volume rocker keys are on the left of the smartphone.

The LG X5 features a 5.5-inch HD display, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek MT6750 SoC and comes with a 13 MP sensor on the rear side. Both the rear and the front cameras feature an LED flash and the front camera features a 5 MP sensor.

The smartphone weights 171 grams and measures 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band) and NFC.

The device has been launched in Morokan Blue and comes with a circular fingerprint sensor placed on the rear side of the smartphone. LG has also included LG Pay on the device. A report on GSMArena mentions that the smartphone is priced at 3,63,000 KRW (Rs 22,800 approx). The device will be sold in stores across the country including Korean mobile operator (MNO) SK Telecom, KT and LG U+.

Considering the specifications of the device, the smartphone is priced on the higher side. The design of the device too look bit old as compared to the new devices launched in the price range.

There is no official information on the launch of the LG X5 in India or any other country from the company.