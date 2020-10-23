Friday, October 23, 2020Back to
LG Wing with dual screens to launch in India on 28 October: All you need to know

LG Wing is likely to come with a Snapdragon 765G Soc and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.


FP TrendingOct 23, 2020 17:51:21 IST

Tech company LG has announced that it is going to launch its latest smartphone, the LG Wing, in the Indian market soon. The firm has started teasing promotional clips of the device and confirmed that it is coming to the country on 28 October. The official Twitter handle of LG India posted a teaser video that urges users to explore the unique look of the smartphone. Without giving away the pricing, availability or other details, the video focuses on “new design”, “new innovation”, and “new performance” that comes with the upcoming device.

LG Wing

In a more recent post, the account posted a picture that confirms the release date of LG Wing.

The South Korean company takes smartphone design to the next level with its LG Wing. Featuring dual screens, one of which rotates clockwise in 90 degrees to make a ‘T’, the phone takes up the shape of an airplane and it was unveiled globally in September.

According to LG, Wing is the first product in the company’s ambitious ‘Explorer Project’ lineup. Other models are also going to feature innovative designs.

Apart from the swivelling second screen, the phone also comes with a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera, which is otherwise hidden at the top of the rear half. Considering the specs of the India model is going to be identical to the global version, the smartphone is going to feature a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage along with a 4,000 mAh cell. The rear camera setup is the real USP that boasts of a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens and a 12 MP “Ultra Wide Big Pixel” camera. The cost for the India variant is yet to be revealed.

