South Korean multinational electronics company LG has launched the LG Wing smartphone in India. The device comes with a Swivel mode that rotates the main screen by 90 degrees, revealing a second screen. The company had tweeted about the launch of the new device in India on 27 October. Sharing a short clip, they wrote, "#ExploreTheNew Form Factor Mobiles from #LG launching on 28th October, 2020. Change the way you experience your smartphone."

The Wing 5G is priced at Rs 69,990 and sales for the device will start on 9 November.

According to LG's official website, the LG Wing sports a main screen of 6.8 inches and a second screen at 3.9 inches. Users can watch shows horizontally on the main screen while using the second screen to send texts or surf the web using another app.

The device also has the Gimbal Motion Camera that has four different shooting modes (Lock Mode, Pan Follow Mode, Follow Mode, First Person View Mode).

The LG Wing has a triple-camera setup in the rear. It has a 64 MP primary camera, coupled with a 13 MP ultrawide lens and another 12MP ultrawide lens. It also has a 32 MP Pop-Up Camera for selfies. The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and has a Snapdragon 765G (5G) processor.

The company has also launched LG Velvet at Rs 36,990 and LG Velvet Dual Screen combo at Rs 49,990.