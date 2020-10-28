Wednesday, October 28, 2020Back to
LG Wing, a T-shaped dual screen smartphone to launch in India today at 11.30 am: All we know so far

LG Wing will come with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup and a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2020 09:39:55 IST

Last month, LG had launched the new T-shaped dual-screen smartphone called LG Wing globally. The smartphone is set to debut today in India at 11.30 am. LG Wing comes with two displays that swivel 90 degrees horizontally, in clockwise direction, to form a T-shape. This handset is the company's first handset under the "Explorer Project" lineup. The smartphone is now available in the US and South Korea. Other than the two displays, the highlights of the smartphone include its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and 8 GB of RAM.

LG Wing.

LG Wing expected specifications

The smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED primary display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels. The other display is 3.9-inch in size and is an FHD+ G-OLED display. The smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. LG Wing is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset. LG Wing also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and another 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, you will get a 32 MP pop up front camera.

LG Wing is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

 

