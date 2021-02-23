Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
LG W41, LG W41 Plus, LG W41 Pro launched in India at 13,490, Rs 14,490, Rs 15,490 respectively

LG W41 series features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera.


FP TrendingFeb 23, 2021 12:07:36 IST

LG has launched three new smartphones in India called LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro. Although the phones bear different names they are not all that different entirely. The only thing that differentiates the phones are the RAM and storage configurations. The new LG W41 comes with notable improvements over the W31 series smartphones that were launched last year in India and are meant for budget-end customers. In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) HD Full Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

LG W41

Powering the phones is the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top. In terms of the given differences, the

LG W41 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the LG W41+ comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, while the LG W41 Pro comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

For video calling and clicking images, the LG W41 series features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. Towards the front is the 8 MP sensor for video calling and clicking selfies.

For connectivity, the LG W41 series include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the phones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and house a 5,000 mAh battery.

LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro measure the same with 66.5x77.3x9.3 mm dimensions and 201 grams of weight.

LG W41 price in India is Rs 13,490, while the LG W41+ is priced at Rs 14,490 and the LG W41 Pro is priced at Rs 15,490. All phones will be available in Magic Blue and Laser Blue colour options and will be available for sale via all leading stores.

