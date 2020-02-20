Thursday, February 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG W10 Alpha with 8 MP rear camera debuts in India at a price of Rs 9,999

LG W10 Alpha runs on Android Pie 9.0 and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 20, 2020 15:03:45 IST

LG came back in the smartphone market last year with its new phones LG W10, LG W30 and LG W30 Pro (Review)Today the company launched another smartphone — LG W10 Alpha — of this W- series. This entry-level smartphone is the successor of LG W10 that was launched at a priced at Rs 8,999, last year.

LG W10 Alpha pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage at a price of Rs 9,999. LG W10 Alpha comes in just one black colour option.

LG W10 Alpha with 8 MP rear camera debuts in India at a price of Rs 9,999

LG W10 Alpha

The company has not yet announced the availability but as per the website, it will be available for purchase on offline retail stores.

LG W10 Alpha specifications

The smartphone features a  5.7-inch HD+ display that comes with a waterdrop notch and 720 x 1,520-pixel resolution. The display has a 19:9 aspect ratio. LG W10Alpha is powered by a 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863 chipset and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a face unlock feature. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 OS.

In terms of camera, the handset sports an 8 MP single rear camera along with a LED Flash. On the front, you will get an 8 MP camera for selfies. LG W10 Alpha houses a 3,450 mAh lithium-polymer battery. For connectivity purposes, this dual sim phone comes with Micro USB port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1 and GPS/ A-GPS.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020