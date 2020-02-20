tech2 News Staff

LG came back in the smartphone market last year with its new phones LG W10, LG W30 and LG W30 Pro (Review). Today the company launched another smartphone — LG W10 Alpha — of this W- series. This entry-level smartphone is the successor of LG W10 that was launched at a priced at Rs 8,999, last year.

LG W10 Alpha pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage at a price of Rs 9,999. LG W10 Alpha comes in just one black colour option.

The company has not yet announced the availability but as per the website, it will be available for purchase on offline retail stores.

LG W10 Alpha specifications

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display that comes with a waterdrop notch and 720 x 1,520-pixel resolution. The display has a 19:9 aspect ratio. LG W10Alpha is powered by a 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863 chipset and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a face unlock feature. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 OS.

In terms of camera, the handset sports an 8 MP single rear camera along with a LED Flash. On the front, you will get an 8 MP camera for selfies. LG W10 Alpha houses a 3,450 mAh lithium-polymer battery. For connectivity purposes, this dual sim phone comes with Micro USB port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1 and GPS/ A-GPS.

