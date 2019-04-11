tech2 News Staff

AI has become a talking point about tech companies since the last few years. Top companies such as Google, Apple, Samsung, and Huawei are introducing new AI-powered technologies in their respective smartphones. Now LG has also said that it will be taking AI to the next level for its next phone.

As per a report by the Korean Herald, LG representatives have said that the LG V50 ThinQ will be a real personal assistant. The phone is said to include “tailored intelligence services” which has the sole purpose to help and assist you.

This includes things like reminding you to get off a subway when you are approaching your destination or a reminder to take a photo of the parking spot when you get out the car.

These innovations will be powered by the onset of 5G and the information will be communicated through voice commands. The LG V50 ThinQ is scheduled to be launched on 19 April and we should have more information about the device.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.