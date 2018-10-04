The LG V40 ThinQ has been expected to arrive for a while now and with leaks and rumours claiming a triple camera setup on the back of the phone, we certainly had our eyeballs glued for this one.

The flagship offering is available in the US from 18 October and it is priced starting $900.

While the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely not the first smartphone to pack three cameras on the back, it is the first phone in the world that lets you choose between an ultra wide-angle shot or a zoomed in one. This is because of the fact that the V40 ThinQ features a 107-degree ultra wide lens, a telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom and a standard primary lens to aid the two specialised lenses.

To talk numbers, the primary camera is a 12 MP unit with an aperture of f/1.5 and1.4-micron pixel size. Apart from the larger pixel size and a lower aperture, the lens also features three-axis OIS as well as dual-pixel autofocus. In theory, this should let you take great low-light shots without breaking much of a sweat.

As for the other two lenses, one is a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture with phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS. The wide-angle lens is a 16 MP unit with an aperture of f/1.9. In fact, the wide-angle module has been borrowed directly from the LG G7 ThinQ we recently reviewed.

All three cameras are capable of 4K 60 fps HDR video recording along with electronic image stabilisation. LG has also baked in a triple shot feature which lets you take an image with all three lenses simultaneously, creating a video or a GIF out of the three images. The top it all of, there's also a lot of AI assistance to help you compose your shot better.

On the front, we have a dual-camera setup as well. The primary lens here is a 8 MP unit with f/1.9 aperture, while the secondary lens is a 5 MP unit with an f/2.4 aperture. The two lenses come calibrated out of the factory and offer a bunch of selfie options including studio lighting portraits. The primary lens here offers a 80 degree feild of vision, while the other lens offers a marginally wider 90 degree feild of vision.

While the LG V40 ThinQ definitely wants people to consider it for its camera capabilities, it is no slouch when it comes other features either. The phone offers a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display with HDR 10 support and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also features a notch, which LG lets you hide in the settings menu.

Under the hood, there's the top of the line, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. LG has a single storage variant on offer with just 64 GB of storage. Thankfully there is a dedicated SD card slot for further expansion. The V40 ThinQ also features a 3,300 mAh battery along with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support and runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with LG's skin on top.

The LG V40 ThinQ also features an IP 68 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification ensuring you don't miss out on anything for the premium price. With the ThinQ branding, the phone also features a dedicated button to trigger the Google Assistant, something we've seen earlier.

There's no word on a possible launch in other markets just yet, but knowing LG, it should be not too long before we see the phone come to Asia.