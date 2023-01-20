FP Staff

LG Electronics India will start local production of side-by-side refrigerators in the country after it inaugurated a manufacturing line at its Pune plant. The facility, located at Ranjangaon, Pune, which opened with an investment of approximately ₹200 crore will manufacture side-by-side refrigerators in addition to double-door and single-door refrigerators.

“This expansion is a step forward in making a self-reliant India. LG Electronics is fully confident to make India a strong manufacturing hub. We will be also exporting from this facility,” said LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon.

In addition, LG’s Pune factory, which spans 52.8 acres of land, also produces single- and double-door refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, and monitors.

With a 200k side-by-side refrigerator unit yearly production capability, LG Electronics stated that this manufacturing expansion will be crucial in meeting rising customer demand and broadening the company’s product line in the Indian market.

Hyun Uk Lee, the president of LG Electronics Global Refrigerator, Hong Ju Jeon, the managing director of LG Electronics India, and others were present for the inauguration of the new facility.

“Localization has been a critical distinction for us as we consistently create products using Indian inputs,” said Jeon.

Every year, he added, “We are growing our local production activities. Last year, we started producing windows inverter AC in India at a manufacturing site in Noida. This year, we are commencing side-by-side refrigerator production in India at a manufacturing facility in Pune. The company, which was established in January 1997 in India and completed over 25 years, has two manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Pune.