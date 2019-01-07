Tuesday, January 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG showcases new 88-inch 8K OLED television which doubles as a speaker at CES 2019

LG is also said to show off a 65-inch 4K OLED panel with a "world's fastest" motion picture response.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 18:57 PM IST

LG is set to introduce a new 88-inch and 65-inch 8K televisions that might bend over to the expensive side.

The company is claimed to announce an 88-inch 8K Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) display with an advanced 3.2.2 channel sound system embedded into the display.

As mentioned in a report by VentureBeat, the sounds will come directly from the TV panel and it will also be combined with Dolby Atmos sound.

Viewers might also be able to detect from which side the sound is coming from.

LG had introduced an 88-inch 8K TV in the previous year and is now expected to launch a 65-inch 8K OLED TV.

LG Display. Image: Engadget

LG Display. Image: Engadget

An 8K TV has more than 33 million pixels, compared to 8.3 million on a 4K TV.

And to add a bit more jazz to the TVs, LG Display might showcase four 65-inch UHD OLED displays in the form of a flower.

Their edges are expected to be curled inwards just like petals.

The report states that with this artwork, the company wants to illustrate the “advantages of the unrivalled rollability and bendability of OLED displays.”

LG also claims that it can make this bendable art without compromising on quality.

As per another report by Engadget, LG is also said to show off a 65-inch 4K OLED panel with the "world's fastest" motion picture response time of just 3.5 ms.

Other interesting devices might include an 86-inch electronic whiteboard display with the company’s in-Touch technology and a concept desktop USB-C monitor, the 27-inch Neo Art portable display.

VentureBeat states that the company will also likely introduce 65-inch and 75-inch 8K LCD TV panels based on IPS technology.

Also, these two products might provide wide-viewing angles without any sort of image distortion or reduced brightness even when viewed from the far left or right end of the panel.

The TV's are also said to be borderless on three sides contributing to a pleasing aesthetic.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019
Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019
Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

also see

CES 2019

LG announces AirPlay 2, HomeKit support with Siri to its TVs at CES 2019

Jan 08, 2019

Rollable TV

LG unveils rollable 65-inch OLED TV at CES 2019 which scrolls down to disappear

Jan 08, 2019

CES 2019

Smart TVs, gaming PCs, folding smartphones and more: What to expect from CES 2019

Jan 05, 2019

Samsung

Samsung announces Smart TV support for Apple iTunes, AirPlay 2 at CES 2019

Jan 07, 2019

Samsung

Samsung to demonstrate 'Sound on Display' OLED panels at CES 2019: Report

Dec 27, 2018

Xiaomi Projector

Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite launched in China via crowdfunding campaign

Jan 03, 2019

science

monarch butterflies

California sees a sharp drop in monarch butterflies, an 86% decline since 2017

Jan 08, 2019

moon

China's Jade Rabbit 2 rover powers up observation equipment on the moon

Jan 08, 2019

Astronomy

Fleet of tiny satellites may act as 'guide stars' for giant telescopes in space

Jan 08, 2019

Ghost town

12,000 year old town in Turkey soon to be submerged underwater by dam project

Jan 08, 2019