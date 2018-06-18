Monday, June 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff Jun 18, 2018 19:39 PM IST

LG Q8+ spotted on certification website; expected to be launched in Q3 2018

LG might be planning to bring a cheaper variant of the LG Q8.

South Korean smartphone and electronics manufacturer LG Electronics might be planning to introduce yet another variant of the LG Q8. Expected to launch as the LG Q8+, the device is apparently set to arrive in Q3 2018. The LG Q8 was launched in the second half of 2017 in the Korean market. The LG Q8+ is expected to be the cheaper variant of the LG V30.

Representational image.

Representational image.

According to a report on Nashville Chatter, the device has been spotted on a Wi-Fi certification website. The products listed on the website comes with a product name of LM-Q815S and LM-Q815L. The report also mentions that the smartphone had earlier been spotted on the Korean Communications Commission (KCC), which is equivalent to the American certification website FCC, with the model name LM-Q815L.

The report mentions that the exact identity of the device has been found on a dedicated page by Google which lists the devices that support Google Play. Devices with model name LM-Q815S and LM-Q815L have been spotted on Google's list, reaffirming the existence of the device.

The details on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website also mentions that the smartphone will come with Android Oreo and will feature dual-band Wi-Fi.

LG Q8 Plus spotted on Korean bench-marking website.

LG Q8 Plus spotted on Korean bench-marking website.

The report on the website mentions that the LG Q8 arrived as a stripped-down version of company's 2016 flagship, the LG V20. Thus, the LG Q8+ is expected to be the stripped down version of the LG V30. It also speculated that the device might be launched in the third quarter of the year.

tags


top reviews

OnePlus 6 (128GB, 8GB RAM)

OnePlus 6 (128GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Apple iPad 2018 (128GB Wi-Fi+Cell)

Apple iPad 2018 (128GB Wi-Fi+Cell)

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

TECH2 RATING

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope
Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope
Everything about Fortnite: World’s biggest video game

Everything about Fortnite: World’s biggest video game
Instagram Stories: 7 Pro Tips & Tricks

Instagram Stories: 7 Pro Tips & Tricks
Xiaomi RedMi Y2 Review

Xiaomi RedMi Y2 Review
Where are India's Tech jobs? #DailyDope

Where are India's Tech jobs? #DailyDope

also see

India

'LG not working in Delhi', tweets Bollywood director Shirish Kunder, LG Electronics' response tickles Twitter's funny bone

Jun 17, 2018

News & Analysis

RealMe vs Xiaomi: New beginnings

Jun 13, 2018

science

science

Explosive volcanic eruptions behind mysterious rock formation on Mars: Study

Jun 18, 2018

science

NASA's Juno spacecraft solves the 39-year-old mystery of origin of Jupiter lightning

Jun 18, 2018

science

On 27 July Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003

Jun 18, 2018

News & Analysis

Stephen Hawking's ashes lie among the science greats Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton

Jun 18, 2018