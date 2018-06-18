South Korean smartphone and electronics manufacturer LG Electronics might be planning to introduce yet another variant of the LG Q8. Expected to launch as the LG Q8+, the device is apparently set to arrive in Q3 2018. The LG Q8 was launched in the second half of 2017 in the Korean market. The LG Q8+ is expected to be the cheaper variant of the LG V30.

According to a report on Nashville Chatter, the device has been spotted on a Wi-Fi certification website. The products listed on the website comes with a product name of LM-Q815S and LM-Q815L. The report also mentions that the smartphone had earlier been spotted on the Korean Communications Commission (KCC), which is equivalent to the American certification website FCC, with the model name LM-Q815L.

The report mentions that the exact identity of the device has been found on a dedicated page by Google which lists the devices that support Google Play. Devices with model name LM-Q815S and LM-Q815L have been spotted on Google's list, reaffirming the existence of the device.

The details on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website also mentions that the smartphone will come with Android Oreo and will feature dual-band Wi-Fi.

The report on the website mentions that the LG Q8 arrived as a stripped-down version of company's 2016 flagship, the LG V20. Thus, the LG Q8+ is expected to be the stripped down version of the LG V30. It also speculated that the device might be launched in the third quarter of the year.