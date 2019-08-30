Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG Q70 debuts in Korea, features a triple rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery

The newly launched LG Q70 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC and Adreno 612 GPU.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 16:15:27 IST

LG today launched its LG Q70 smartphone in South Korea. This smartphone is the successor to the LG Q60 which was launched at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. The newly launched LG Q70 is priced at 5,48,900 won (around Rs 32,550) and will be available for purchase in South Korea from 6 September. The handset is available in one colour variant — Mirror Black, and one storage variant — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Retaining the old features of LG Q60, the new smartphone also comes with a dedicated Google assistant.

LG Q70 debuts in Korea, features a triple rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery

LG Q70 features a triple rear camera setup with 32 MP as the primary sensor.

LG Q70 specifications

LG Q70 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It sports a punch-hole camera at the front. It features a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Google Assistant button on the side. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with an Adreno 612 GPU.

On the camera front, the punch hole camera on the front comes with a 16 MP sensor. On the rear, the smartphone flaunts a triple camera setup with a 32 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 5 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The LG Q70 runs on Android 9 and is available in one storage variant — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2 TB.

There is no confirmation on the India launch of the device.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019