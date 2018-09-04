Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 04 September, 2018 15:16 IST

LG Q Stylus + launched in India for Rs 21,990 with 3,300 mAh battery, Android 8.1

The smartphone sports an 8MP front camera and 16MP rear lens with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF).

Expanding its Q series of smartphones, LG India on 4 September launched Q Stylus+ for Rs 21,990 in the country.

The device is available in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage variant.

Housed in a metallic body, the 6.2-inch FHD+ "FullVision" is incredibly bright and has vivid colours with 18:9 aspect ratio.

"The LG Q Stylus adds another dimension to our series of exceptionally-priced mid-range phones that deliver amazing value to consumers," Advait Vaidya, Business Head-Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.

LG Q Stylus Plus. Image: LG

LG Q Stylus Plus. Image: LG

There is an intelligent palm rejection feature that ensures accuracy is never an issue while resting one's hand on the display.

The smartphone can recognise and record handwritten notes even when the display is off.

Beyond notes and memos, the stylus can also be utilised to personalise captured images and videos to create animated GIFs.

The smartphone sports an 8MP front camera and 16MP rear lens with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF).

The smartphone is also equipped with advanced DTS:X for up to 7.1 channel 3D surround sound while listening to music on earphones.

Q Stylus+ runs Android 8.1.0 Oreo operating system and is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

LG

LG Candy launched at Rs 6,999 in India, to be available from 1 September

Aug 30, 2018

LG

LG introduces two more phones from the LG G7 series before the IFA event

Aug 28, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat and TuneMoji partner to add musical GIFs in Stories or personal chats

Aug 27, 2018

LG

LG V40 ThinQ leaked images show a triple-camera setup, notched screen, thin bezels

Aug 23, 2018

CLOi SuitBot

LG to unveil its first human-centric wearable robot 'CLOi SuitBot' at IFA 2018

Aug 23, 2018

LG 8K TV

LG Electronics to unveil world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV at IFA 2018

Aug 29, 2018

science

Rat Fever

Flood-hit Kerala now battles 'rat fever': All you need to know about leptospirosis

Sep 04, 2018

NASA

NASA considers commercialising operations in low-Earth orbits to cut costs

Sep 04, 2018

Swine fever

China culls over 38,000 pigs amid fears of an African swine fever outbreak

Sep 04, 2018

Bacteria-fighters

Researchers create artificial 'lego cells' that can detect and fight bacteria

Sep 04, 2018