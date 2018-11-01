Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 November, 2018 16:00 IST

LG launches LG Objet, a new high-end brand to combine electronics with furniture

LG Objet unveiled the first batch of products namely a refrigerator, air purifier, audio system and TV.

LG Electronics on 1 November launched a new high-end brand named LG Objet, with the concept of combining home appliances with furniture and targeting consumers who are seeking a unique design.

The new brand is LG's second premium brand and follows LG Signature, launched in 2016, Yonhap news agency reported.

"LG Objet is a new concept of convergence appliances which brings electronics and furniture together," the company said in a statement, claiming the products will not only function as electronics devices but as home decor too.

LG Objet

LG Objet washing machine

The company said LG Objet products stand out from other appliances in the market as they utilise various materials, including wood and metal, to help consumers customise their home environment.

The company unveiled the first batch of LG Objet products on Thursday  namely a refrigerator, air purifier, audio system and TV.

The appliances are custom-made and take around three months to produce.

The LG Objet TV comes with a 65-inch Super Ultra HD display, along with a premium soundbar.

The price tag for the TV stands at 9.99 million won ($8,755). The brand's refrigerator, which utilises premium ash wood to give it a luxury look, comes with a price tag of 1.99 million won.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Foldable Tablet

LG Display and Lenovo will work together to build a foldable tablet: Report

Oct 18, 2018

LG

LG says trade conflicts will undermine its global display panel business

Oct 24, 2018

LG

LG patent shows three rear cameras with a flash in a square-shaped setup: Report

Oct 31, 2018

AI

Three out of five smartphones by 2020 will have AI capabilities says report

Oct 24, 2018

LG Display

LG Display net profit plunges in Q3 due to price uptick in its mainstay LCDs

Oct 24, 2018

electronics manufacturing

Smartphone makers becoming the bright spot for electronics manufacturing in India

Oct 25, 2018

science

Environment

Bitcoin mining is a significant contributor global warming, warn scientists

Nov 01, 2018

Forests and Wilderness

World's last reserves of vanishing wilderness confined to five countries: Study

Nov 01, 2018

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018