LG Launches KG800 "Chocolate" Phone

Gagan GuptaFeb 25, 2021 20:19:06 IST

LG Electronics has launched the chic, sleek and stylish LG Chocolate phone.

“This is so much more than a fashion phone,” said John Barton, Director of LG Mobile, “Modern buying trends are governed as much by emotion as by product specification and the LG Chocolate phone connects on both levels. The LG Chocolate phone remains completely black until the touch-keypad - a world first for mobile phones - is gently brushed. Once activated, the phone's signature design feature, its glowing red icons, bring to life a ‘hidden' full-colour screen that completes the phone's unique look and feel of minimalism with a modern twist."

Having already won two European design awards, the LG Chocolate phone is also the first handset from LG's new ‘Black Label' series of design-led mobile phones, aimed at users who value style as highly as they value technology.

Already a favorite with cool-hunting, trend leaders in Korea, the eagerly anticipated LG Chocolate phone, which has sold over 400,000 units since it was launched in Korea last November, boasts an MP3/AAC music player, 128 MB of on-board memory, a 1.3 megapixel camera and video camera. All this in a phone that is slim enough to slip into the pocket of a shirt or a pair of tight jeans. Battery life is 200 hours standby with 3 hours 20 minutes talk time.

