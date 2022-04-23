Ameya Dalvi

LG Electronics unveiled their new lineup of 2022 Home Appliances which includes a range of smart appliances with AI Technology. The latest products sport stylish designs to suit a premium lifestyle. The 2022 lineup consists of new InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerators, AI Direct Drive Washing Machines, VIRAAT Air Conditioners, UV+UF Water Purifiers and a new range of Charcoal Microwaves. Last but not the least, the company also launched a Puricare Wearable Air Purifier.

The new range of refrigerators lets users control the temperature settings without opening the door, significantly reducing the cold air loss, thus saving electricity. With the LG ThinQ technology, users can control key features and access the appliances remotely from anywhere. The latest LG refrigerators also come with Smart Learner powered by AI, which analyses the usage pattern and optimises cooling accordingly and claims to deliver higher energy efficiency and long-lasting freshness for fruits and vegetables.

The new InstaView Side-By-Side refrigerator has a tinted glass window for a glimpse of what’s inside. Knocking on the window twice illuminates the inside of the refrigerator for viewing its contents without opening the door. The company claims that the nozzle of the water dispenser is auto-cleaned regularly with UV Light to reduce 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle for better purity.

Another interesting product that LG has introduced is the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. It is equipped with a set of replaceable HEPA Filters, Dual Fans, IPX4 rating and more. It also has a small speaker to amplify your voice when having a conversation while wearing the purifier. The product connects with your smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth and allows a certain degree of customisation as well as informs you about the status of its battery and filters. The personal air purifier is quite an innovative product but will set you back by Rs 21,990.

The company has looked to up their game with the use of smart technologies in other categories too like air conditioners, microwaves, water purifiers and dishwashers. They have also heavily focused on aesthetics to complement the interiors of modern homes. The prices of all the newer products will be available shortly.

At the launch event in India, Deepak Bansal, VP - Home Appliances & Air Conditioners commented, “At LG Electronics, we are committed to offering products based on consumer insights which make everyday life comfortable and healthy. Apart from functional usage, appliances are a lifestyle statement too and our product designers have introduced refreshing new-age designs across the range. AI is the next frontier in technology which aims to make machines intelligent and adds comfort and convenience to consumer’s daily life. Being a leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, we have a responsibility to make AI more approachable to consumers and less intimidating.”