tech2 News Staff

LG Electronics today launched a range of AI ThinQ televisions with built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2 support.

The new lineup includes a number of new TV models under the company's SMART, LED, UHD, NanoCell and OLED AI ThinQ series. Talking about sizes, the new TVs start from 80 cms or 32-inches, all the way up to 195 cms or 77-inches — priced between Rs 24,990 and Rs 10,99,990.

The OLED TVs start at a price of Rs 2,09,990, while the UHD series starts at Rs 50,990 and the NanoCell TVs can be purchased at a price of Rs 82,990.

There's built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support available in the UHD TVs, NanoCell TVs and OLED TVs only. LG, in fact, claims that it is the only TV brand to provide support for both AI assistants without the need for additional hardware in its TVs. LG has also stated that a few of the AI functionalities will be available after software updates in the future.

Users can also use Alexa Routines on the supported TVs, and can link together actions such as controlling their smart lighting, etc just like users can do with other Alexa-enabled devices. Users can also play music, listen to audiobooks and even use over 20,000 Alexa Skills that are already available on the Alexa Skill Store.

For those who prefer Google Assistant over Amazon Alexa, LG's new TVs offer that as well. Just like Alexa, users can select their favourite programmes, ask questions, and control compatible smart home devices with the Assistant. Using intelligent voice control, the users can speak into the LG Magic Remote to search for shows, change TV settings, switch to different inputs and more.

That's not all. Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is also available in the LG 2019 OLED and select NanoCell TVs. With AirPlay 2 support, users can watch content like videos and photos on the Apple TV app and other video apps on compatible LG TVs connected to an Apple device. With Apple HomeKit, customers will be able to control the latest range of TVs with ThinQ AI by interacting with Siri or the Home app.

All the TVs under the OLED and NanoCell ranges are powered by LG's Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor and deep learning technology. LG says that this tech allows the processor to optimise images by recognising source quality and implementing an algorithm to display the images. The company claims that the processor can analyse ambient conditions to set the optimal screen brightness levels. Additionally, the AI capabilities in the Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor is also said to fine-tune the audio according to the content type, making movies and TV dialogue more coherent.

While the AI can adjust audio settings, the users can also make manual adjustments. The televisions also support Technicolor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro HDR and Dolby Atmos.

