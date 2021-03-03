Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG launches 48-inch OLED 48CX TV for gaming enthusiasts at Rs 1,99,990

The new LG TV will feature a Sports Alert feature that will give real-time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates.


FP TrendingMar 03, 2021 11:16:40 IST

LG has launched a new display, the OLED 48CX TV, as part of its OLED television range. The product has been marketed for both gaming enthusiasts and people looking for an immersive cinema experience. LG has also brought the OLED technology to the smallest TV yet with the display being 48 inches wide or 121.92 cm. The firm claims that this TV will produce sharper images than offered by larger sets with eight million pixels. It is priced at Rs 1,99,990 in India.

LG launches 48-inch OLED 48CX TV for gaming enthusiasts at Rs 1,99,990

OLED 48CX TV

Powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC, the OLED 48CX offers high responsive gaming with no lags and stuttering, said a press release. Also, the HGiG profile made using self-lit pixels helps give users the best possible experience for HDR gaming.

It packs the Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor and comes with AI Acoustic Tuning. This has been included, keeping in mind all the latest gaming enhancement features such as the higher frame rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC). The TV also comes with a HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

As per the company release, the new LG TV will feature a Sports Alert feature that will give real-time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates. The individual self-lit pixels that make up for the frame of the OLED 48CX TV are suitable for a high-quality cinema experience as well. Apart from the rich colour and contrast, the display will also offer a superior view from wide viewing angles.

The device has been touted to give a minimum amount of display latency, motion blur, and ghosting for smoothing viewing. It also offers a fast response time at 1 ms and zero interference. There is a new filmmaker mode that is going to adjust the TV’s settings automatically to show a certain movie in the way the filmmaker intended it to be seen.

The TV also packs Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos that will enhance the overall experience by optimizing Dolby Vision content on the user’s TV according to the brightness of the room.

The display comes with support for Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. It can be easily connected with a Bluetooth headset or Sound Bar wirelessly.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Television OS

LG opens up webOS 6.0 to over 20 smart TV makers, in competition with Android TV

Feb 25, 2021
LG opens up webOS 6.0 to over 20 smart TV makers, in competition with Android TV
LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 review: ANC wireless earbuds for germaphobes, not audiophiles

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 review

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 review: ANC wireless earbuds for germaphobes, not audiophiles

Feb 17, 2021
LG W41, LG W41 Plus, LG W41 Pro launched in India at 13,490, Rs 14,490, Rs 15,490 respectively

LG W41 series

LG W41, LG W41 Plus, LG W41 Pro launched in India at 13,490, Rs 14,490, Rs 15,490 respectively

Feb 23, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021

science

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021