FP TrendingOct 06, 2020 17:18:19 IST
The renders and specifications of LG K92 5G, an upcoming smartphone by LG, have been leaked by renowned tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The tipster shared the smartphone on a blogging platform Voice. Evan said that the LG K92 5G will be sold by LG’s sister-brand Cricket Wireless in the US. The images show that the smartphone will have a centered hole-punch display with thin bezels all around. The volume rocker and a Google Assistant key are positioned on the left side of the device. The power button with inbuilt fingerprint sensor placed on the right.
One of the nicer-looking LG phones I've seen in awhile (maybe even more stylish than Velvet) https://t.co/pUoJjQuKSe
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 3, 2020
On the rear, the K92 5G will have a quad-camera setup on the top left corner. The cameras are neatly are placed within a square-shaped module. The device will have a 64 MP primary camera.
The leaked images also show a quad-LED flash setup, placed in another square-shaped module on the top right corner on the back of the smartphone.
The smartphone is also likely to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.
According to a report by GSMArena, LG K92 5G appears to be a mix of the LG Q92 5G with some upgrades. The smartphone will be the first model in the K90 series.
A report by GizmoChina said LG K92 is expected to be the first 5G smartphone in the South Korean tech giant's K series of affordable smartphones. In August the company launched LG Q92 5G as the first 5G device in Q Series.
