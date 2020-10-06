Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
LG K92 5G render leak suggests 64 MP quad rear camera, punch hole display and more

LG K92 5G is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.


FP TrendingOct 06, 2020 17:18:19 IST

The renders and specifications of LG K92 5G, an upcoming smartphone by LG, have been leaked by renowned tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The tipster shared the smartphone on a blogging platform Voice. Evan said that the LG K92 5G will be sold by LG’s sister-brand Cricket Wireless in the US. The images show that the smartphone will have a centered hole-punch display with thin bezels all around. The volume rocker and a Google Assistant key are positioned on the left side of the device. The power button with inbuilt fingerprint sensor placed on the right.

On the rear, the K92 5G will have a quad-camera setup on the top left corner. The cameras are neatly are placed within a square-shaped module. The device will have a 64 MP primary camera.

The leaked images also show a quad-LED flash setup, placed in another square-shaped module on the top right corner on the back of the smartphone.

The smartphone is also likely to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

According to a report by GSMArena, LG K92 5G appears to be a mix of the LG Q92 5G with some upgrades. The smartphone will be the first model in the K90 series.

A report by GizmoChina said LG K92 is expected to be the first 5G smartphone in the South Korean tech giant's K series of affordable smartphones. In August the company launched LG Q92 5G as the first 5G device in Q Series.

 

