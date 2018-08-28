Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 16:00 IST

LG introduces two more phones from the LG G7 series before the IFA event

Both LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit mobiles are expected to be showcased at IFA 2018 event later this week.

The Internationale Funkausstellung or as it's more commonly called IFA which is Europe's massive exhibition of consumer electronics is going to hit off at Berlin. LG seems to be all set and has already announced not one but two of its upcoming handsets. They are the Android One smartphone LG G7 One and the LG G7 Fit.

Here are the revealed specifications:

LG G7 One. Image: LG

LG G7 One. Image: LG

LG G7 One

The device is said to have a 6.1-inches super Bright IPS Full Vision display with a notch which houses the selfie camera, proximity sensor, LED notification and earpiece. The phone is said to weigh 156 grams.

The phone has extremely thin bezels with a slight chin in the bottom frame. The fingerprint scanner can be seen on the back. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The rear camera is shown to be horizontally placed setup which is said to be 16 MP with F/1.6 Aperture and 71-degree wide-angle lens along with a LED flash. The selfie camera has 8 MP with F/1.9 Aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with Adreno 540 GPU. Only one storage variant of the device has been told which consists of a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is said to allow expansion up to 2 TB with the use of microSD card, but that's just theoretical as well we'd first need a microSD card that's bigger than 512 GB in the market

The phone is said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo stock OS under Android One Platform. It is powered by 3,000 mAH battery and is said to come with a Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The device is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and also a MIL-STD 810G certified for durability according to the company.

The device sports a Boombox speaker, FM Radio and connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth, Dual Band among many and a 3.5 mm Audio Jack.

LG G7 Fit. Image: LG

LG G7 Fit. Image: LG

LG G7 Fit

LG G7 Fit like the LG G7 One also comes with a 6.1-inches Super Bright IPS LCD Full Vision display with a notch and is powered by a less powerful Snapdragon 821 chipset with Adreno 530 GPU. It weighs 160 grams which is slightly more than the LG G7 One.
The phone comes with a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with microSD slot that can provide up to 2 TB, as mentioned before it can theoretically.

There's also a mention of LG G7+ Fit which is said to feature 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

On the rear, the phone has a 16 MP camera with LED flash F/2.2 Aperture and 76-degree wide-angle lens. There is a fingerprint sensor beneath the camera setup.

The selfie camera has 8 MP with F/1.9 Aperture and 80-degree wide angle lens.

It packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and is said to come with Quick charge 3.0 support.

The phone comes with IP68 rating for water and dust proofing and complies with MIL-STD 810 G for sturdiness.

The phone also sports a boombox speaker and its connectivity tools include 4G LTE, Wi-FI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Band, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible), NFC, FM Radio and 3.5mm Audio Jack.

The LG G7 One is said to flaunt in New Moroccan Blue and New Aurora Black colours, whereas the G7 Fit will come in New Aurora Black and New Platinum Gray colours. Both mobiles are expected to be showcased at IFA 2018 event later this week. The prices of the phones aren't out yet.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

LG

LG V40 ThinQ leaked images show a triple-camera setup, notched screen, thin bezels

Aug 23, 2018

CLOi SuitBot

LG to unveil its first human-centric wearable robot 'CLOi SuitBot' at IFA 2018

Aug 23, 2018

IFA 2018

IFA 2018: What to expect from Sony, LG, Acer, Samsung, Huawei and more

Aug 28, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in India at Rs 15,999, Nokia 5.1 Plus also announced

Aug 21, 2018

Android One

Infinix Note 5 with Android One launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Aug 27, 2018

Nokia

Nokia confirms rolling out Android 9.0 Pie on some of its phone models soon

Aug 15, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Colonising Moon

Colonising the moon: A story of dust, bricks and a printer to build a lunar village

Aug 28, 2018

Dolphin

Unfit for porpoise: Frisky dolphin Zafar forces beach ban in France's Landevennec

Aug 28, 2018

Antibiotic Resistance

Scientists explain strange behaviour of gut bacteria resistant to TB drugs

Aug 28, 2018