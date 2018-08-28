The Internationale Funkausstellung or as it's more commonly called IFA which is Europe's massive exhibition of consumer electronics is going to hit off at Berlin. LG seems to be all set and has already announced not one but two of its upcoming handsets. They are the Android One smartphone LG G7 One and the LG G7 Fit.

Here are the revealed specifications:

LG G7 One

The device is said to have a 6.1-inches super Bright IPS Full Vision display with a notch which houses the selfie camera, proximity sensor, LED notification and earpiece. The phone is said to weigh 156 grams.

The phone has extremely thin bezels with a slight chin in the bottom frame. The fingerprint scanner can be seen on the back. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The rear camera is shown to be horizontally placed setup which is said to be 16 MP with F/1.6 Aperture and 71-degree wide-angle lens along with a LED flash. The selfie camera has 8 MP with F/1.9 Aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with Adreno 540 GPU. Only one storage variant of the device has been told which consists of a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is said to allow expansion up to 2 TB with the use of microSD card, but that's just theoretical as well we'd first need a microSD card that's bigger than 512 GB in the market

The phone is said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo stock OS under Android One Platform. It is powered by 3,000 mAH battery and is said to come with a Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The device is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and also a MIL-STD 810G certified for durability according to the company.

The device sports a Boombox speaker, FM Radio and connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth, Dual Band among many and a 3.5 mm Audio Jack.

LG G7 Fit

LG G7 Fit like the LG G7 One also comes with a 6.1-inches Super Bright IPS LCD Full Vision display with a notch and is powered by a less powerful Snapdragon 821 chipset with Adreno 530 GPU. It weighs 160 grams which is slightly more than the LG G7 One.

The phone comes with a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with microSD slot that can provide up to 2 TB, as mentioned before it can theoretically.

There's also a mention of LG G7+ Fit which is said to feature 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

On the rear, the phone has a 16 MP camera with LED flash F/2.2 Aperture and 76-degree wide-angle lens. There is a fingerprint sensor beneath the camera setup.

The selfie camera has 8 MP with F/1.9 Aperture and 80-degree wide angle lens.

It packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and is said to come with Quick charge 3.0 support.

The phone comes with IP68 rating for water and dust proofing and complies with MIL-STD 810 G for sturdiness.

The phone also sports a boombox speaker and its connectivity tools include 4G LTE, Wi-FI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Band, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible), NFC, FM Radio and 3.5mm Audio Jack.

The LG G7 One is said to flaunt in New Moroccan Blue and New Aurora Black colours, whereas the G7 Fit will come in New Aurora Black and New Platinum Gray colours. Both mobiles are expected to be showcased at IFA 2018 event later this week. The prices of the phones aren't out yet.