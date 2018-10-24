Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 24 October, 2018 10:23 IST

LG Display net profit plunges in Q3 due to price uptick in its mainstay LCDs

LG Display said its operating profit was 140 billion won ($123.2 million) for the July-September quarter.

South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd posted a 76 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday compared with a year earlier, after two quarters of consecutive losses, helped by higher seasonal panel prices.

The Apple Inc supplier said operating profit was 140 billion won ($123.2 million) for the July-September quarter, beating an average forecast of 79 billion won from 10 analysts, according to a Refinitiv poll.

LG Display. Image: Reuters

LG Display. Image: Reuters

Recovering Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) prices ahead of the year-end holiday period boosted the bottom line but the firm said the trend was not expected to continue into the fourth quarter.

Revenue fell 12 percent from a year earlier to 6.1 trillion won.

The Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) TV panel business turned to profit in the third quarter, supported by sales volume growth. The firm did not disclose the size of the profit.

Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at eBest Securities, said its costly OLED business was not doing enough to shore up profit, and prices of some panels had already begun to fall.

“Demand will go down again after the holiday season in the fourth quarter is over,” Eo said.

Prices for 50-inch (127 cm) LCD television panels began to rebound in August to $117 after hitting a record low of $109 in June, according to data provider WitsView, part of research provider TrendForce.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR pre-order available at Airtel stores at Rs 14,999 down payment

Oct 19, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

iPhone XR to generate more revenue than XS and XS Max, says Apple analyst Kuo

Oct 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily bulletin: TDB to seek amicable solution to Sabarimala row, Vikas Bahl hearing; today's top stories​

Oct 19, 2018

iPhone XR

iPhone XR pre-orders to start from 19 October onwards, sale on 26 October

Oct 18, 2018

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Smartphone camera shootout

Oct 23, 2018

iPhone

iOS 12.1 update to reportedly fix the iPhone XS and XR's beauty-gate issue

Oct 24, 2018

science

Diagnostic Testing

Siemens Healthineers partners with Healthy.io to develop app-based urine test kits

Oct 24, 2018

Week 34 of pregnancy lowers the risk of breast cancer significantly, study shows

Oct 24, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018