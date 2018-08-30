LG India on 30 August launched "LG Candy" smartphone with changeable back cover for Rs 6,999.

The smartphone is equipped with 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

"'LG Candy' smartphone is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs," Advait Vaidya, Business Head-Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.

"We're confident to capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our 'Candy' smartphone, its beautiful covers, camera technology and other features," Vaidya added.

Other features include a 5-inch HD display, 2,500 mAh removable battery, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage.

The device will be available, starting 1 September, in blue, silver and gold colours.