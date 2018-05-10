Lenovo is getting back into the smartphone game after a long hiatus. This time around, it is expected to bring a new bezel-less smartphone.

Before this the company had launched three smartphones S5, K5 and K5 Lite in the Chinese market.

In a post on Weibo by ZUK, the sub-brand of Lenovo, it mentioned about an upcoming smartphone with at least 95 percent of screen-to-body ratio. An image of the smartphone was also posted which showed a glimpse of the bezel-less display of the device. According to the image the smartphones doesn't come with an iPhone-X like notch on the top of the display.

The display of the image shows 14 and 6 that hints that the Lenovo smartphone might be launched on 14 June. It is expected to be a flagship as mentioned in the title of the post. The new smartphone will be the first flagship of the company this year.

According to a report on AndroidHeadlines, the smartphone might come with Snapdragon 845 and at least 6 GB RAM. Android 8.1 Oreo is expected on the device and the fingerprint reader is expected to be placed on the rear side of the device.

The report also mentions that the smartphone might come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. For now, there is no confirmation about the specification of the smartphone.