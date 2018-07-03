Chinese technology company Lenovo on 3 July launched HX06 Active Smartband under its fitness category for Rs 1,299 in India.

The smartband comes with advanced health and fitness features like organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, sedentary reminder along with movement and sleep monitoring, the company said in a statement.

"At Lenovo, we ensure that we provide smart devices in innovative designs that enable people to live in a new smarter technology world of fitness," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem.

The fitness-centric band that works with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8.0 and above also comes with an alarm clock reminder, activity tracker, third party compatibility, direct USB-charging and "ip67" rating of water resistance.

The band is also compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and above. The smartband is available on Flipkart in black colour.