Indo-Asian News Service 03 July, 2018 19:21 IST

Lenovo's new HX06 Active fitness smartband launched for Rs 1,299 in India

The Lenovo smartband has OLED display, sedentary reminder, with movement and sleep monitoring.

Chinese technology company Lenovo on 3 July launched HX06 Active Smartband under its fitness category for Rs 1,299 in India.

The smartband comes with advanced health and fitness features like organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, sedentary reminder along with movement and sleep monitoring, the company said in a statement.

Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband. Image Flipkart

"At Lenovo, we ensure that we provide smart devices in innovative designs that enable people to live in a new smarter technology world of fitness," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem.

The fitness-centric band that works with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8.0 and above also comes with an alarm clock reminder, activity tracker, third party compatibility, direct USB-charging and "ip67" rating of water resistance.

The band is also compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and above. The smartband is available on Flipkart in black colour.

