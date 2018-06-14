While consumer laptops are only accepting 8 GB RAM as the norm, Lenovo has gone and pushed out laptops with a whopping 128 GB of RAM.

Let that sink in for a minute. That’s more RAM than the internal storage capacity of most phones and as much RAM as the baseline storage capacity on most Ultrabooks.

The ludicrousness doesn’t stop there. The laptop in question, a Lenovo ThinkPad P52, can be configured with up to 6 TB of storage (that’s over 6,000 GB), a 15.6-inch 4K display (100 percent Adobe RGB colour), a six-core eighth-gen Intel Xeon CPU and a powerful Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU.

Obviously, this beast of a machine isn’t for the regular office-going and student crowd. This is a proper workstation machine that will put most desktop PCs and even small servers to shame.

Lenovo states that the PC is designed to handle heavy workloads like VR (virtual reality) applications and BIM (Building Information Modelling).

TheVerge reports that the unit will include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort and a three USB Type-A ports for connectivity. The device will be compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkPad Thunderbolt Workstation Dock.