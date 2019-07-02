Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
Lenovo Z6 to feature a 6.39-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, reveals VP

The Lenovo Z6 will be the company's mid-range offering to take on the Redmi K20 in China.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 17:23:19 IST

Lenovo appears to be all geared up to add another smartphone to its existing Z6 lineup. The Z6 series currently comprises the flagship Lenovo Z6 Pro and a budget-oriented Z6 Lite. The line will now get a mid-ranger called the Lenovo Z6.

While we’ve known that another version of the Lenovo Z6 has been in the pipeline for quite some time, a detailed specifications list of the device has remained under wraps, up until now.

Lenovo VP, Chang Cheng, earlier today, took to his official Weibo profile to announce a somewhat detailed list of specifications of the upcoming phone.

The Lenovo Z6 is expected to launch on 4 July. Image: Lenovo

The list reveals that the Lenovo Z6 will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor, touting a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 600 nits. The phone will also feature a triple rear camera setup which is a combination of a 24 MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 5 MP wide-angle lens. On the front, the waterdrop-style notch houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

As per Cheng's list, the Lenovo Z6 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU — the same chip used by Xiaomi recently on the Redmi K20. There'll also be up to 8 GB of RAM on offer

Lenovo is also bringing its own Game Turbo technology to its new Z6 smartphone, which will cater to gamers looking for better gaming performance by clearing background processes and allocating more network bandwidth for online games.

The company also confirmed that the upcoming handset would pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 15 W Quick Charge 3.0 support. Lenovo reportedly promises 395 hours of standby time, 38 hours of talk time, 16 hours of gaming and 26 hours of video playback on the new Z6 smartphone.

While the price of the phone is expected to be unveiled on 4 July, we won't be surprised to see Lenovo try to match the Redmi K20's aggressive starting price of CNY 1,999.

