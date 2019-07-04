tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has launched its latest Z6 smartphone in China after unveiling the Z6 Youth Edition and Z6 Pro earlier this year. The new device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and it comes with a triple rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint reader and many more features.

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng had already teased most of the specifications of the Z6 in a post on Weibo recently.

Lenovo Z6 specifications

The Lenovo Z6 comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a brightness of 600 nits. Because of the weird resolution, the aspect ratio is 19.5:9 and it has a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and comes in three RAM and internal storage configurations including 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. The phone supports expandable storage via a microSD slot.

On the rear, there’s a triple camera setup sporting a primary 24 MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The secondary sensors include 8 MP and 5 MP cameras. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies. It has a 4,000 mAh battery capacity with 15 W fast charging support.

For connectivity, the Z6 has a USB Type-C port, support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, and it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo Z6 pricing and availability

The base model of the Lenovo Z6 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000). Whereas the 6 GB + 128 GB is priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000) and the top end model 8 GB + 128 GB goes for CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000).

The Lenovo Z6 goes on sale in China on 9 July.

