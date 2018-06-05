While it was thought that the Lenovo Z5 could be the first smartphone to sport a completely bezel-less look without a notch, the latest leaked images reveal that the smartphone will skip on the notch, but also that it will sport a sizable chin at the bottom.

As per a recent render which popped up on Chinese social media website Weibo, the Z5 was seen to have a chin, but one which looked thinner than what we've seen on other smartphones this year. However, as per a report by GSMArena, the new image, which was again spotted on Weibo, seems to suggest that the chin isn't as thin as it initially looked, This is because the chin on the phone not only houses the front camera module but also the other sensors which would otherwise be on the smartphone's forehead. By the looks of it, Lenovo has just flipped a regular phone around.

The report by GSMarena also sheds light on a Lenovo smartphone which has popped up on popular benchmarking site Geekbench, believed to be the Z5. Bearing the model number L78011, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset along with a healthy 6 GB of RAM. The phone was also seen running on the latest build of Android Oreo 8.1.

The Lenovo Z5 is expected to be launched today at an event in Shanghai, and is said to be the successor to Lenovo's ZUK series. According to an older report, the smartphone will come with a dual rear-camera setup, a large battery and a ridiculously large 4 TB of internal storage.

Any details on pricing or availability are yet to be announced. There's also no word on an India launch.