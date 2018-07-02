While many people had actually mocked the Lenovo Z5 for not being even remotely close to what the company had promised in its official sketches, the device has still managed to sell like hotcakes. Actually, that's a bit of an understatement. The latest Blue Indigo Variant of the Z5 actually sold out in 50 seconds as per Lenovo's Weibo account. So much for false hype.

What many believed to be a premium range smartphone with a massive screen-to-body ratio, turned out to be a mid-range offering with a notch and a sizeable chin. Nevertheless, the phone's starting price tag of 1,299 CNY (approx Rs 13,400) and more than decent specs have got people interested in the device. This not the first time the Z5 stocks have cleared out in a flash. The very first sale of the Lenovo Z5 saw the device sold out in just over a minute.

Looking at the hardware of the smartphone we find that it features a 6.2-inch 1080p display and powering the device there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The Lenovo Indigo Blue edition colour variant will be available again in the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage configuration and will be priced at 1,399 CNY (approx Rs 15,000).