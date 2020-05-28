Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i with Windows 10, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, unveiled

While Yoga Duet 7i will see its release next month, IdeaPad Duet 3i will see a July launch.


FP TrendingMay 28, 2020 15:35:21 IST

Lenovo has announced two new Windows 10-compatible laptops – the Yoga Duet 7i and the IdeaPad Duet 3i. The detachable support LTE.

The devices aim at delivering versatile on-the-move experience. As per the company, “Lenovo is committed to delivering on all fronts by providing more people with the accessible and multipurpose technology they will need to thrive”.

Both will work as a tablet and a laptop. For the first time, a Bluetooth 5 service has been incorporated in the keyboards, so that one can type on them even when the keyboards are not attached to the tablet. Their design is similar to that of the Microsoft Surface laptops.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i with Windows 10, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, unveiled

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i

While the Duet 7i in the Yoga series of laptops comes with an “imaginative” Lenovo E colour Pen, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i has a digital pen as a means of universal appeal. The 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i comes with a 10th Gen i7 Intel Core CPU, an IPS 2K touchscreen display, an infrared camera, an Intel Iris Plus GPU, and an estimated 10.8 hour battery life.

Weighing about 2.55 pounds and equipped with a 13-inch display, this is desirable for people working in the creative field. The high tech processor promises up to 16 GB DDR4 memory space and up to 1 TB PCle SSD storage. It will be available in two colours – Slate Grey and Orchid Hue.

The ultra-light IdeaPad Duet 3i, on the other hand, has an optional LTE connectivity and weighs only 0.86 kg. The screen is 10.3 inch long with a Full HD IPS Panel. Lenovo promises seven hours of battery life that is powered by Intel Pentium processors with a memory capacity of up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128G eMMC storage.

Both of the laptops are going to be launched this summer and will come with their folio cover. While Yoga Duet 7i will see its release next month at a starting price of €1,199; IdeaPad Duet 3i will see a July launch at a range starting from €429.

