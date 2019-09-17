tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has today announced a new smart enterprise PC portfolio which includes the new Lenovo X1 Yoga and X1 Carbon laptops, wherein the former comes with a 360-degree rotating hinge. The ThinkPad T490 and X390, ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations were also announced at the event. Apart from that, the company also showcased the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor and ThinkSmart Hub 500, a smarter conferencing solution.

Lenovo X1 Yoga specs

The Lenovo X1 Yoga features a 360-degree hinge and has a 14-inch WQHD panel with touchscreen capabilities and a 2560 x 1440 resolution. The device weighs about 1.42 kgs and also has dockable and rechargeable pen included with it.

As far as processing power goes, the Lenovo X1 Yoga has up to an Intel Core i7-76990U vPro chipset while the graphics load is handled by the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. The laptop also has support for Dolby Audio Premium and has storage options which go up to 1 TB of SSD along with 16 GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

The X1 Yoga is said to have 15.5 hours of battery backup on regular usage and also has a touch fingerprint reader for secure authentication. In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo X1 Yoga does offer users 1 x HDMI port, 1 x Native Rj45 port, 3 x USB 3.0 port, 1 x microSD card, 1 x micro-SIM and 2 x Thunderbolt 3. The laptop also offers users LTE and NFC options on the device as well.

The Lenovo X1 Yoga has been released in Black and Silver colour options but the company has as-of-yet not revealed the price of the device.

Lenovo X1 Carbon specs

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon will now show a visible carbon fibre weave on the top cover. Lenovo has ensured that the X1 Carbon is thinner and lighter than previous generations, so you have the new X1 Carbon which is only 14.95 mm thick and weighs in at 1.08 kg.

You can choose between a 500 nit, 10-bit 4K Dolby Vision-certified display or a 400 nit FullHD display. The laptop has up to Intel Core i7-76990U vPro chipset to choose from with integrated Intel HD 620 graphics solutions. It can support up to 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS.

The X1 Carbon will be getting Dolby Atmos speaker system as well with two top firing tweeters and two bottom-firing woofers. Also, on-board are four far-field microphones to ensure that conference calling as well as using Cortana on Windows 10 or Alexa for PCs is seamless.

In terms of connectivity, you get 2x USB Type C Port with USB 3.1 speeds, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1x HDMI 1.4 port and 1x DPI.2 port. There’s support for Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. The price for the Lenovo Z1 Carbon has also not been announced for India.

