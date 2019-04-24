tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has upgraded five devices in its Legion lineup of gaming laptops with the latest 9th Gen Intel Core series mobile processors and also the latest NVIDIA GTX 1650 and 1660 Ti GPUs. Apart from that Lenovo has also launched the new Lenovo Legion Y7000 and IdeaPad L340 gaming laptops which will also come with the above-mentioned specifications.

Starting first with the Lenovo Y740, launched earlier this year at CES 2019, comes with the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and Windows 10 Home. In the graphics department, it houses the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q design which is available in both 15-inch and 17-inch models. There is also a variant which comes with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. An option is also there for upgrading to a 32 GB DDR4 2666Mhz memory from that standard 8 GB RAM.

The Legion Y740 comes with an optional 144Hz Full HD (1920 x 1080) display has NVIDIA G-SYNC. The laptop also supports Dolby Vision and has a Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Dolby Sound Radar for an immersive audio experience.

The refreshed Lenovo Legion Y7000p also gets the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There are other options as well with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 GPUs.

The Lenovo Legion Y7000 is one of the latest additions to the Legion lineup and it comes with specs similar to the Legion Y7000p, which is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and options for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 GPU. The laptop has a 15-inch Full HD 144 Hz display, which is lacking on the Y7000p.

The IdeaPad L340 gaming laptop and Legion Y540 are both available in 15-inch and 17-inch variants packing in RTX 2060 GPU for the Legion Y540 and GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for the IdeaPad L340 along with 9th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors. Both models are said to deliver six hours of battery backup for you to work on the go. Y540 weighs-in at only 2.3 kg making it portable in terms of a gaming laptop.

Pricing of the devices are as follows for North America

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y740 with 9th Gen Intel Core i and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti starts at $1609.99 (approx Rs 1,12,391) and the 17-inch Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop with the same CPU and GPU options starts at $1669.99 (approx Rs 1,16,582), both available starting May 2019.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y540 with 9th Gen Intel Core i and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 starts at $929.99 (approx Rs 64,892) available starting May, and the 17-inch model with the same CPU and GPU options starts at $989.99 (Rs 69,083) available starting June 2019. The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y540 with 9th Gen Intel Core i and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti starts at $1209.99 (approx Rs 84,450) available starting May 2019, and the 17-inch model with the same CPU and GPU options starts at $1269.99 (approx Rs 88,641) and is available starting June 2019.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y7000p with 9th Gen Intel Core i and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 starts at $979.99 (Rs 68,384) available starting May 2019. The 15-inch model with 9th Gen Intel Core i and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti starts at $1199.99 (Rs 83,751) and is available starting May 2019.

Local pricing and availability of the 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y7000 with optional 9th Gen Intel Core i and optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or 1660 Ti will be shared later. The Lenovo Legion Y7000 will be available in select markets and will not be available in North America.

The 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming laptop with 9th Gen Intel Core and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 starts at $869.99 (Rs 60,700) and the 17-inch model with the same CPU and GPU options starts at $919.99 (Rs 64,193), both available starting May 2019.

India prices have not been revealed as of right now but we shall let you know as soon as they come.

