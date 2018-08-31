Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
31 August, 2018

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop launched at IFA 2018 at a price of $1,859

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme's top is made from four layers of reinforced carbon fibre.

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop today during its keynote at IFA 2018 in Berlin. The ThinkPad Extreme is a laptop which has all the features of the ThinkPad along with some more consumer-focused features as well.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme's top is made from four layers of reinforced carbon fibre and also includes a core layer that absorbs shocks. The frame of the laptop is made from a new aluminium alloy which dissipates heat, keeping the laptop cool. It has a 15.6-inch UHD display Dolby Atmos through supported headphones and smoother gameplay

The laptop weighs 1.7 kgs but packs in an 8th generation Intel Core processors including the Intel Core i9 chipset, which is said to come soon. The laptop can pack in up to 64 GB of RAM along with dual PCIe SSD storage options as well. As for the graphical load, the laptop comes with the NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti MaxQ discrete graphics.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme packs in far-field microphones and Dolby Audio Premium, which will help in the conferencing experience. The laptop apparently gives up to 15 hours of battery life while Rapid Charge technology will charge the X1 Extreme up to 80 percent in just 60 minutes.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop will retail starting for $1,859.

We've got boots on the ground at the IFA 2018 show floor in Berlin and will be giving you LIVE updates from the event. To follow everything IFA, simply head here.

IFA 2018
