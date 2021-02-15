Monday, February 15, 2021Back to
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-in OLED display, Snapdragon 730G launched in India : Price, Specifications

The Tab P11 Pro can currently be purchased along with the keyboard cover in a special 30-day launch offer.


FP TrendingFeb 15, 2021 18:00:52 IST

Lenovo has announced the launch of its flagship android tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, in India. The tablet has been engineered for high-quality entertainment and sports, with an 11.5-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision, and HDR support. According to a statement by the company, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sports an ultra-slim chassis with a prominent aluminum-alloy unibody and a dual-tone finish. The device has 6.9 mm narrow bezels on its display and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is an Android 10 tablet that weighs just 485 grams.

Specifications

The Tab P11 Pro has an 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support that provides vivid, realistic images with sharper contrasts, brightness, and a varied colour palette. The device has a TÜV Rheinland-certified screen and Lenovo Eye Care mode that have been designed to help reduce harmful blue light. The Tab P11 Pro offers zero-touch log-in with time-of-flight (ToF) sensors, and dual 8MP selfie cameras that can support face unlock. The device also supports Netflix in HD and provides up to 500 nits brightness.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G Octa Core processor with an 8 nm chipset. The tablet’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming adds an extra 15 percent graphics boost that promises more graphics-intensive gaming sessions.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. Image: Lenovo.com

The device has 8600mAH battery under the hood and Quick Charge 3.0 along with the chip’s new power-efficient architecture. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro to run video playback for 15 hours on a full charge and support USB Type-C™ Reverse Charging Functions. The device comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256 GB.

The tab also has JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimised by Dolby Atmos.

Speaking about the device, Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said that the Tab P11 Pro checks all the boxes, as it defines expert craftsmanship, performance, and innovation.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is available at price of INR 44,999. The Tab P11 Pro can be purchased along with the Keyboard Cover (worth INR 10,000) as a special 30-day launch offer. The Slate Gray variant has already been put on sale from 14 February 2021 across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

