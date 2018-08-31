Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 22:38 IST

Lenovo Smart Plug, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera unveiled at IFA 2018

Controlling all of the smart home appliances is the Lenovo Link app which is a one-stop destination.

With the boom of smart home electronics, Lenovo has decided that IFA 2018 is the platform to announce its arrival to the scene as well. Lenovo had earlier launched the Lenovo Smart Display, and building on to that, Lenovo has launched a set of complementary smart home solutions. All of Lenovo's Smart Home essentials work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Controlling all of the smart home appliances is the Lenovo Link app, which is a one-stop destination where all your compatible smart devices are connected. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

Lenovo Smart Plug.

Lenovo Smart Plug.

The Lenovo Smart Plug can be used to remotely turn on and off all devices that are plugged into it. This includes turning on and off lamps, electric radiators, coffee makers and other such household appliances. The Lenovo Link app will let you turn off lights in any room simply with a voice command.

The Lenovo Smart Plug is also built so that it won’t block any adjacent ports — even on power strips, and apart from that, Lenovo also says that the plug comes with an extra layer of surge protection which will effectively absorb sudden spikes in voltage. The Lenovo Smart Bulb is available for $29.99 and is expected to be available starting November 2018 in the US.

Lenovo Smart Bulb

Lenovo Smart Bulb

The Lenovo Smart Bulb can be switch on and off via voice commands, you can also adjust colour temperature and brightness as well. The Lenovo Link app allows you to manage multiple Smart Bulbs at the same time. The Lenovo Smart Bulb is completely plug-and-play and doesn’t require a hub. The Lenovo Smart Bulb will be selling for $29.99 and is also expected to be available starting November 2018 in the US.

Lenovo Smart Gadgets.

Lenovo Smart Gadgets.

The Lenovo Smart Camera, which can be installed outside your home, offers high-resolution images with a wide field of view. It also has Infra-Red vision night vision support that works up to a distance of 20 meters.

The smart camera can also be placed in a room where your toddler is sleeping and the built-in mic and speaker can allow you to sing for him/her from your own room. The Lenovo Smart Camera will be sold for $99.99 and is expected to be available starting early next year in the US.

We've got boots on the ground at the IFA 2018 show floor in Berlin and will be giving you LIVE updates from the event. To follow everything IFA, simply head here.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
