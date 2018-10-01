Lenovo's vice president Chang Cheng has confirmed that Lenovo S5 Pro may soon come with a quad camera setup at the back of the phone. The image posted on Weibo shows a square camera setup with four cameras fixed with an LED flash at the centre.

According to a post on the Chinese microblogging website, Cheng also posted a picture of the quad camera setup, but he also posted a low-light image shot on the S5 Pro. In the post, the watermark on the image is visible. It shows that the image has been taken using the Super 2X Optical Zoom lens. It also confirms that the camera will come with AI-capabilities to boost colours on the images.

Apart from this, not much is known about the camera lens or the phone.

The phone will succeed the company's budget offering, the Lenovo S5 which was launched earlier this year along with the K5 and K5 Lite. The Lenovo S5 packs 3 GB,4 GB RAM with 32 GB and 64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB using a microSD card.

The phone bears a 5.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

At the rear, it sports a dual camera setup—13 MP and an 8 MP sensor and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The device packs a 3,000 mAh battery.