Days ahead of the official launch, Lenovo S5 Pro has once again been teased by the company in two new posters that were posted on Weibo.

First reported by GizmoChina, the posters tease the camera specifications of the smartphone, along with the colour variants of the device.

The first teaser, which was posted by Lenovo’s CEO brags about a dual-camera setup on the front of the device, and that one of these sensors will be a 20 MP one. Both the lenses will apparently be AI-powered. The same poster also reveals a rose gold colour variant of the phone.

Then, the second teaser by Lenovo shows off the rear dual-camera setup, with details of the lens aperture. Apparently, the Lenovo S5 Pro will sport a 12 MP f/1.9 sensor, along with a second 5 MP f/2.0 sensor.

In addition to that, the second poster also reveals a blue colour variant of the phone. We can also tell from the poster, that the Lenovo S5 Pro will feature the fingerprint sensor at the back and a notch up front.

Besides that, from what we know so far, the Lenovo S5 Pro will feature a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Reportedly, the smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery, and it will likely run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The Lenovo S5 Pro is scheduled to be launched in China on 18 October.