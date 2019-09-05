tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has launched three new smartphones — Lenovo Note K10, Lenovo A6 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro today in India. The three smartphones will be available for purchase from 11 September onwards on Flipkart. Two of these, the Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note are available only in one storage option, whereas the Lenovo K10 Note is available in two.

Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo A6 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro pricing, availability

Lenovo K10 Note is available in two storage variants 4 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at 13,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB priced at Rs 15,999. It will be available for purchase from 16 September at Flipkart.

Lenovo A6 Note will go on sale on Flipkart from 11 September. The smartphone comes in one storage variant, which is the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage model, priced at Rs 7,999.

Lenovo Z6 Pro is priced at Rs 33,999 for its sole 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. It will go on sale on 11 September on Flipkart.

Lenovo K10 Note specs

Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and is powered by a 4,050 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast-charging. The Lenovo K10 Note comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 16 MP primary sensor along with 8 MP and 5 MP camera sensors. The smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing camera. Lenovo K10 Note features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As for the pricing, the base model is priced at Rs 13,999 and the other at Rs 15,999.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Knight Black and Stardust Blue.

Lenovo A6 Note specs

Lenovo A6 Note comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It also sports a waterdrop notch at the front. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The smartphone packs in a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W fast-charging.

On the back, it sports a fingerprint sensor and also allows face unlock. In terms of optics, this smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP sensor. On the front, there is a 5 MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be available in two colour options — black and blue.

As for pricing, the Lenovo A6 Note comes in one storage variant — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 7,999

Lenovo Z6 Pro specs

Lenovo Z6 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that features an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It runs on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup. This setup includes 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 8 MP sensor with a telephoto lens and a 2 MP sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera.

Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 27 W fast-charging and reverse charging as well. The smartphone is only available in one colour option, that is black.

