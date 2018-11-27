Indo-Asian News Service

With a 22 percent share, Lenovo leads India's tablet PC market which witnessed a six percent growth in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the previous quarter, according to a new report on 27 November.

The tablet market in India recorded 0.83 million unit shipments in Q3 of 2018, said the CyberMedia Research's (CMR) "Tablet PC Market Report Review".

"Lenovo continues to be on the first position in the overall tablet market, and most of the tablets were 4G and 3G. Tab 4 series had the highest sale in Q3 of 2018," the report said.

Lenovo is followed by iball (16 per cent), Samsung (15 percent) and Datawind (14 percent), according to the report.

Samsung's position has declined in the overall market because they have had the same strategy in the last few quarters, the findings showed.

Lenovo's dominance is mainly due to the demand from the education and financial services sectors.

In the retail market, iball has strengthened its position, the research showed.

Apple, which launched iPad 6 Gen in the last quarter, achieved 51 percent growth over the past quarter.

4G tablet shipments recorded 47 percent sequential growth in the third quarter, said the report, adding that in the coming quarter, 4G market will grow to 60 percent of the overall tablet market.

The tablet market needs to focus on enhancing their gaming features, it added.

