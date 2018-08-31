Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 23:07 IST

Lenovo launches Yoga C630 WOS convertible, always-connected laptop

The Lenovo Yoga C630 has a 12.5 mm slim pro, file weighs about 1.2kg, and has a 13.3-inch display.

The Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS 2-in-1 convertible, an always-connected laptop, has been announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin. What is truly remarkable about this device is the magnificent battery life (promised) that is expected. As claimed by Lenovo, the Yoga C630 WOS offers more than 25+ hours of local video playback on a single charge.

Yoga C360

Yoga C360

The Yoga C630 has a 12.5 mm slim profile, weighs about 1.2 kg, and has a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display for work or play. The performance part of the device is handled by the Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform which has the integrated Snapdragon X20 LTE modem which supports up to 1.2 Gigabits per second speeds on LTE. The 850 chip is made by Qualcomm and is an enhanced version of the one powering smartphones like the POCO F1 and OnePlus 6.

Apart from that, the Yoga C630 WOS runs on the Windows 10 platform and as per Lenovo, offers a 30 percent increase in performance over older Windows on Snapdragon devices.

In the European markets, the Yoga C630 WOS starts at €999 (VAT included) and the company says that it will start shipping from November 2018 on www.lenovo.com and select retailers.

There is no word on when the devices will be announced for the Indian markets, but since none of the always-connected laptops have made their way to India, don't keep your hopes too up.

We've got boots on the ground at the IFA 2018 show floor in Berlin and will be giving you LIVE updates from the event. To follow everything IFA, simply head here.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
