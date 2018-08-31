Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Book C930 2-in-1 convertible laptop, which is the successor to the popular 2016 Yoga Book. Lenovo claims that the Yoga Book C930 is the thinnest dual-screen device currently where it measures just 4 mm at its thinnest edges while open and 9.9 mm when closed.

The Yoga Book C930 is also very light weighing in at 775 grams while offering 10 hours of battery life. It is also the world's first dual-display laptop, wherein the Yoga Book’s 10.8-inch QHD IPS display and the secondary E Ink display that functions as a notepad, sketchbook, eReader and a self-learning keyboard.

The Yoga Book C930 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core processor even when with an absence of a cooling fan. The laptop also features Dolby Atmos immersive audio for better sound quality.

The 360-degree hinge on the Yoga Book C930 allows users to transition between five different modes which are type, create, read, browse and watch. The Yoga Book also comes with an optional Precision Pen5 which response to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and also for those who like to sketch it also has with pen tilt support to realize natural shading effects.

In the European market, the Yoga Book C930 starts at €999 (VAT included) and is expected to be available starting September 2018 on Lenovo's website and select online retailers. There is no word on whether it will be available for the Indian audience or not.

