Lenovo launches Legion 5 gaming laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 75,990

The latest Legion laptop will feature 6 cores and run on Windows 10 Home Operating system.


FP TrendingDec 02, 2020 18:25:00 IST

Lenovo has launched the gaming laptop Legion 5 in the Indian market. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600 H Mobile Processor, the laptop comes with smart options to maintain thermal efficiency and improved battery life. Lenovo Legion 5 is being offered in a single Phantom Black colour variant and will be sold in India at a starting price of Rs 75,990. The laptop is currently available on sale now via Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. As per the company, the laptop will be soon sold through other online partner platforms and retail stores.

Lenovo launches Legion 5 gaming laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 75,990

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop

According to a company press release, the latest Legion laptop will feature 6 cores and run on Windows 10 Home OS. With a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p display screen, the gaming laptop will provide up to NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM 1650ti discrete graphics. In order to reduce screen tearing and in-game lag, a refresh rate of 120 Hz is being offered.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 series laptop will sport the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with a backlight. To keep the device cool for long hours, Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 has been made available. Lenovo is promising battery life of up to 8 hours when using smarter power features like the hybrid mode or the Rapid Charge Pro.

Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India, said: “In the current scenario, with gaming becoming more mainstream, people tend to use a single laptop for work, studies, entertainment and more, leading to consumers demanding smarter, stylish and high- performance laptops”.

With Legion 5, the firm aims to expand “this high-performance range to deliver superior gaming experience”, he added.

“Gamers and content creators are increasingly seeking uncompromised performance with understated style for everyday gaming, productivity and lifestyle needs. The much awaited Lenovo Legion 5 powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor is here, and is a blend of style, function and extraordinary performance”, said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director of India Sales at AMD.

