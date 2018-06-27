Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 18:43 IST

Lenovo launches Ideapad 530S and 330S in India with 8th Gen Intel Core processor

Lenovo launches ultraportable and ultra-thin laptops for the Indian market across price points.

Refreshing its range of ultra-slim laptops with features such as mobility, high performance and great battery life, Lenovo India on 27 June launched Ideapad "530S" at a starting price of Rs 67,990 and Ideapad "330S" at Rs 35,990.

"The new ultra-slim portfolio reinforces our commitment to continuously innovate and create truly different experiences," Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director-Consumer Business and E-commerce, Lenovo India, told reporters here.

"Today, we are bringing ultraportable laptops for the Indian market across price points and making the latest technology accessible to all," Thadani added.

Ideapad 530 S. Image: Lenovo

Ideapad 530 S. Image: Lenovo

Ideapad "530S" is a premium offering which is powered by the 8th-Gen Intel Core processors, 512 GB SSD storage and up to eight hours of battery life.

The device comes with a metallic finish and rapid charge feature which provides two hours of usage with 15 minutes of charge.

Weighing 1.49-kg and 16.4-mm thick, the device has three-sided narrow bezels for a life-like view, sports 14-inch Full HD IPS display and houses Harman speakers with Dolby audio.

There is a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and reversible Type-C port and dedicated 2GB Nvidia MX 150 graphics.

Ideapad 330 S. Image: Lenovo.

Ideapad 330 S. Image: Lenovo.

Ideapad "330S" comes in both 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants and is easy on pocket notebook designed for students and professionals who have longer commutes.

Weighing 1.67-kg, the laptop comes with a metallic finish on the top cover and is 24 per cent lighter compared to the traditional clamshells at the same price.

The device is powered with 8th Gen Intel Core processors and features a Full HD IPS display and HDD/SSD storage option.

It also has a backlit keyboard and supports up to 4GB dedicated graphics.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

Tesla Crash

Battery inside the Tesla Model S reignited twice during the 8 May crash: NTSB report

Jun 27, 2018

JustLaunched

Lenovo's latest ThinkPads support a ludicrous 128 GB of RAM and 6 TB of storage

Jun 14, 2018

Lenovo Z5

Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue edition colour variant to launch in China tomorrow

Jun 27, 2018

NewsTracker

US automakers are finding more ways to boost lithium output to cut their dependence on China

Jun 13, 2018

Tesla

Tesla in favour of Germany as the location for its first European Gigafactory

Jun 21, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm may announce 'Snapdragon Wear 2500' chip for kids' smartwatches

Jun 27, 2018

science

Monsoon

Indian monsoon: The challenges of accurately predicting the deadly thundershowers

Jun 27, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Space Travel

How the private sector in US is pushing the boundaries of space travel

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018