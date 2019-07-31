tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has today launched five of its products in India today. These five laptops include Yoga S940, Yoga A940, IdeaPad S540, IdeaPad S340 and IdeaPad S145 laptops. The flagship product being Yoga S940 comes with several AI-enabled features that include face recognition, auto-lock of display for security purposes as soon as the user turns its head away and so on.

Lenovo Yoga S940 specifications

Lenovo Yoga S940 comes with face recognition feature and so just like smartphones you can unlock your device without doing it manually. With the help of AI, you will also have an option to blur the background when you are making a video call via the laptop. Another thing that the company boasts about this product is its design calling it "the world’s first laptop with Contour Glass".

This laptop comes with contour glass that wraps around the four sides screen on the slim bezel, making it look elegant and smooth. The laptop weighs 1.2 kg and is 12.2 mm thin. The 14-inch laptop is powered with 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor and comes with a whopping battery that lasts up to 15 hours FDH. It offers up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB internal storage and is equipped with Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

Lenovo Yoga S940 is now available on Lenovo online stores and retail store, pricing starts at Rs 1,39,990.

Lenovo Yoga A940 specifications

This is an all-in-one desktop made specifically for digital content creators. This 27 inch Lenovo laptop comes with Windows 10 and QHD IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision. It allows the rotation of the hinge up to 25-degree and allows to operate with a digital pen. Yoga A940 comes with Lenovo Precision Dial, a tailor-made controller for designers, photographers and videographers to make more precise selections and adjustments to their content.

This laptop is also available for sale on the online and digital stores of the company, pricing starts at a price of Rs 1, 69,990.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 specifications

This laptop features a 15.6-inch screen and is priced at Rs 23,990. It is a laptop meant for daily use as it is light and highly portable.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 specifications

This newly launched Lenovo laptop comes with 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 14-inch display and a battery that lasts up to 8 hours. It is priced at Rs 36,990

Lenovo Ideapad S540 specifications

Priced at Rs 64,990, this laptop is also equipped with 8th Gen Intel Core processors and comes with optional NVIDIA GeForce graphics. This a 15-inch laptop comes with a battery that lasts up to 12 hours.

