tech2 News Staff

Lenovo is tapping a whole new price segment with its latest digital smartwatch, Ego.

On Thursday, the company unveiled Ego in India, which looks a lot like a G-shock, and comes with features like activity tracking, swim tracking, heart rate monitor, sleep monitoring and 20-day battery life.

Lenovo Ego is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase starting 16 May on Flipkart and Croma.

Lenovo Ego digital smartwatch: Specifications and Features

Lenovo Ego weighs 42 g, features a black rubber buckle strap, and has a 42 mm anti-shine reflective display and night light mode.

Lenovo Ego comes with a Heart rate monitor, that offers 24 hours real-time monitoring, through different activities like cycling, running and other exercises, in the day. At night too, the smartwatch tracks your sleep and sleeping patterns yo helps you set a sleep schedule. And to wake up in the morning, it also comes with an alarm clock.

Additionally, Lenovo Ego also has support for smart notifications, which basically extends all your notifications on the phones from phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps, to the watch.

Lenovo Ego is also water resistant up to 50 meters underwater, and you can also use it for swim tracking. It can record your laps, calories burnt and stroke style in the pool.

The Ego also comes with a Watch Series 4-like feature that lets you take a picture with a single tap on the display screen of the smartwatch. Which means, you can place your phone at a distance, and tap your watch's screen to click a picture using the remote camera.

Lenovo Ego is compatible with all iOS and Android smartphones. All you need to do is to download the Lenovo Life app and connect the digital smartwatch.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.